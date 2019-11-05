Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 74,934 Shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,934 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 3.75% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $9,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 1,542.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Defensive Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of DEF stock opened at $54.42 on Tuesday. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $54.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.72.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.