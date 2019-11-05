Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of FIX traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.76. The stock had a trading volume of 15,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,476. Comfort Systems USA has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $706.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Chairman Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 255,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,690,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO William George III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.47 per share, for a total transaction of $37,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,631.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $268,060. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FIX shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.