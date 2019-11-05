Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Comerica from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Comerica from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Comerica from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.50 to $72.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James cut Comerica from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Comerica to $78.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Comerica currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.75.

NYSE:CMA opened at $70.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Comerica has a 1 year low of $58.54 and a 1 year high of $88.96.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.10 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 32.11%. Comerica’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Comerica will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Comerica news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $166,316.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 9,489.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,537 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 62.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,745,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,819 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,414,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,248,000 after acquiring an additional 293,069 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1,146.4% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 300,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,862,000 after acquiring an additional 276,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 36.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,003,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,923,000 after acquiring an additional 267,400 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

