Comerica Bank Sells 2,133 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AON were worth $10,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 15,731.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,065,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,896 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in shares of AON by 8.9% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,502,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,868,000 after purchasing an additional 531,216 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV bought a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter worth approximately $83,069,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of AON by 21.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,868,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,671,000 after purchasing an additional 332,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,406,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,552,130,000 after purchasing an additional 275,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $194.65 on Tuesday. Aon PLC has a one year low of $135.30 and a one year high of $198.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.02. AON had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 51.63%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

In other news, COO John G. Bruno sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $1,461,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,252 shares in the company, valued at $8,894,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $144,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AON. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AON from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AON from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $190.00 price target on shares of AON and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.11.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

