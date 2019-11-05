Comerica Bank Purchases 6,752 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,752 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $8,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 189.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Brian M. Stolz sold 134,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $6,445,591.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $271,076.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,511 shares of company stock worth $6,997,557. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $55.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $68.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Stephens upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.10.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

