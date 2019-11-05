Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $9,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 308.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,360,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,974,000 after purchasing an additional 67,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 480,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DTE. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 target price on DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho set a $134.00 target price on DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.17.

In related news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $1,310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,541. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 11,500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total value of $1,472,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 80,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,576.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE opened at $125.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.18. DTE Energy Co has a 12 month low of $107.22 and a 12 month high of $134.37.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $1.013 dividend. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

