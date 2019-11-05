Comerica Bank Has $9.94 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $9,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 34,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,489,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 56,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on OXY shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.55.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $44.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.75. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $39.97 and a 12-month high of $75.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Cedric W. Burgher purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.27 per share, for a total transaction of $108,175.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,128.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Klesse purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $224,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 96,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,286.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 23,500 shares of company stock worth $1,039,775. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

