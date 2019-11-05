Comerica Bank Has $9.29 Million Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,825 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $9,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 362.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Sunday, October 13th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.57.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $4,012,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ian Kaufman sold 15,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 204,019 shares of company stock worth $16,842,425 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQR opened at $87.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.44. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $63.17 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $685.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.66 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.5675 dividend. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 69.85%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.