Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.71.

CL stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,281,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,527,897. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $57.51 and a 52-week high of $76.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 407 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $30,362.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,695.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 55,835 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $3,946,417.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,295.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,196 shares of company stock worth $18,239,955 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.5% in the third quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.0% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 66,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 381,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,024,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

