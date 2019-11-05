Coinlancer (CL) Price Hits $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 5th. During the last week, Coinlancer has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Coinlancer token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Mercatox, YoBit and CoinExchange. Coinlancer has a market cap of $188,734.00 and $35.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coinlancer alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00041819 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $557.33 or 0.05960816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000398 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002349 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00014270 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00046490 BTC.

Coinlancer Token Profile

Coinlancer (CRYPTO:CL) is a token. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Coinlancer’s official website is www.coinlancer.io . The official message board for Coinlancer is medium.com/@coinlancer

Coinlancer Token Trading

Coinlancer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinlancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinlancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coinlancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinlancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.