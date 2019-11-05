Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.99 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 16.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Shares of COHU traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.73. Cohu has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $22.12. The company has a market capitalization of $717.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $39,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COHU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Cohu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Cohu to $25.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Cohu in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

