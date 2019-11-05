Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Gap Down to $17.15

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.67, but opened at $17.15. Coherus Biosciences shares last traded at $16.33, with a volume of 2,016,930 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays set a $31.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.13.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $26,399.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,442.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,264 shares of company stock worth $504,967 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,880,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,548,000 after buying an additional 1,210,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $25,695,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $14,297,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,037,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,327,000 after buying an additional 483,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 241.9% in the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 678,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,994,000 after buying an additional 480,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

