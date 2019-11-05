Cohen Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,875 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,680,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,411,000 after acquiring an additional 673,600 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,344,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,870,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,164,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,615,000 after acquiring an additional 198,331 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,940,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,170,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,591,000 after acquiring an additional 79,084 shares during the period.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLAY. Loop Capital cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.81.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.19. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $61.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $344.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.27 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a 0.15000 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s payout ratio is 21.84%.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.