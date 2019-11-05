Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

CCEP has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, ABN Amro raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.80.

CCEP traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.98. 1,287,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,040. Coca-Cola European Partners has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.75. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.41.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 27.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,512,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,884,000 after buying an additional 26,883 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the third quarter valued at about $3,818,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 207.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 17,070 shares during the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

