CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CEO. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CNOOC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNOOC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, CICC Research upgraded shares of CNOOC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CNOOC presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $202.00.

CEO traded up $2.09 on Monday, reaching $158.97. 68,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,772. CNOOC has a one year low of $139.77 and a one year high of $193.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.20. The company has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $4.2068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. CNOOC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.14%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CNOOC by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 711,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,221,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of CNOOC by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 346,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,112,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of CNOOC by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 343,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,457,000 after buying an additional 68,888 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CNOOC by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 296,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CNOOC by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 154,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,661,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

