Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) Shares Sold by Ibex Investors LLC

Ibex Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,667 shares during the period. Cloudera comprises 0.2% of Ibex Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ibex Investors LLC owned 0.10% of Cloudera worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera during the third quarter worth $518,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 32.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 446,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 110,490 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera during the third quarter worth $35,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera during the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 49.1% during the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 432,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 142,400 shares in the last quarter. 67.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLDR. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cloudera in a report on Friday, September 6th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Cloudera from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Cloudera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

CLDR stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.94. 133,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,158,904. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cloudera Inc has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $15.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.81.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cloudera Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudera news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $55,829.76. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 439,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $2,199,570.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,413 shares of company stock valued at $197,385. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

