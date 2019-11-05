Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 98,957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $187,387,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% during the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 50.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 55.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,180.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price (down from $2,350.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,189.97.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total value of $531,972.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 7,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,791.40, for a total transaction of $12,797,761.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,338,105.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $40,737,808. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $1,804.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $888.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.34, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.56. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,307.00 and a 1-year high of $2,035.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,760.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,841.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

