Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases 930 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,323 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,251,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,692 shares in the last quarter.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 target price on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America set a $20.00 target price on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $19.57. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.17%.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

