Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

NASDAQ CLNE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.33. The company had a trading volume of 555,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,449. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $3.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.83 and a beta of 1.97.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLNE. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 62,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 356,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 205,600 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 384,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 18,833 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 289.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 183,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 136,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.