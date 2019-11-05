Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Clean Energy Fuels to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Clean Energy Fuels to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.80. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.60 million, a P/E ratio of -38.83 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.49.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

