Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 18,459 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,459 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 51.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,190.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 12.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,809 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Northcoast Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $171.53 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.50.

In related news, EVP Kelly S. Mark sold 48,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total transaction of $8,316,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 5,471,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total value of $961,575,878.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,949,041 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,778,782. 2.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $160.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.38 and a 200 day moving average of $164.18. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $108.25 and a 52 week high of $182.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 114.01% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

