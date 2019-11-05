Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Lowers Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $9,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

MMC stock opened at $102.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.30 and a 12 month high of $104.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.44 and its 200 day moving average is $98.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

