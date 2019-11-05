Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $16.37 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,180 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 52,757 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.2% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $16,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 271.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on VZ. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.69.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,260.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $75,557.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,362.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,943. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $59.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $61.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.98. The company has a market capitalization of $249.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.23%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

