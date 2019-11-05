Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,805.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 43,341 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,968,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,205,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,626,000 after purchasing an additional 602,666 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 180,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.65.

In related news, Director Charles John Koch purchased 15,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 68,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,943.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $37.61. 1,838,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,477,945. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day moving average is $34.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.