Citigroup Raises BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$62.00

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of BCE from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$63.10.

BCE stock opened at C$62.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.01, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.45. BCE has a 1 year low of C$52.60 and a 1 year high of C$65.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$63.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.59.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BCE will post 3.6999999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.7925 dividend. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.23%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

