Citigroup Boosts Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) Price Target to $75.00

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Saturday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRP. Zacks Investment Research cut Tc Pipelines from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Tc Pipelines from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Tc Pipelines and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut Tc Pipelines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut Tc Pipelines from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.38.

Tc Pipelines stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.76. Tc Pipelines has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $52.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 32.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 25.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 3.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 6.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

