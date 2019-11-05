Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Given “Neutral” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have a $49.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $50.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.92.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.76. 18,983,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,488,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.19. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $3,445,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 429,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,134,969.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Irving Tan sold 22,896 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $1,131,520.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,651,154.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,546.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,285,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,642,650,000 after purchasing an additional 45,351,980 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cisco Systems by 155.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $862,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621,798 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $444,882,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 5,677.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,616,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $361,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,686 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,113 shares during the period. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

