Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Declares $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of CINR stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.45. 1,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,785. Ciner Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95. The stock has a market cap of $358.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.12.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Ciner Resources had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ciner Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Ciner Resources Company Profile

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

