CIBC Reiterates “$9.80” Price Target for Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO)

CIBC set a $9.80 price target on Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Eldorado Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 target price on Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. National Bank Financial raised Eldorado Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut Eldorado Gold from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.26.

Shares of EGO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,258,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,786. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -52.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.90.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Eldorado Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 44.10%. The firm had revenue of $172.26 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,673,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,561,000 after purchasing an additional 167,509 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 465,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 94,944 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. 46.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

