CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,944 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,292,464 shares of the airline’s stock worth $319,532,000 after acquiring an additional 154,845 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,547,705 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $281,712,000 after buying an additional 1,865,500 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 3,924,630 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $199,293,000 after buying an additional 205,435 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 333.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,739,565 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $189,895,000 after buying an additional 2,877,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,645,930 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $185,140,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LUV stock opened at $56.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.43. Southwest Airlines Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.48.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.15. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.95.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

