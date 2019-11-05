CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 87 Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,835,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 40,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,289,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 31,388.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 20,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $293.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $291.12 and a 200-day moving average of $281.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.18 and a 1-year high of $304.65.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.05. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 35.29%. The company had revenue of $647.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $311.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut FleetCor Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up previously from $320.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $340.00 price target on FleetCor Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.82.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

