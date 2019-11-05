CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 416 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS opened at $82.66 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $54.36 and a twelve month high of $92.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.23 and a 200-day moving average of $80.32. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.62.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 26.79%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.65.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.