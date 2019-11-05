CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 392 Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WLTW. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 56.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 251.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson stock opened at $186.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.92. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.81. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 12-month low of $144.13 and a 12-month high of $200.93.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WLTW. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $235.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.33.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, insider Nicolas Aubert sold 7,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

