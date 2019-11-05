CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 126 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $1,275.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,183.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,357.00 to $1,363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,136.00.

In other AutoZone news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.04, for a total value of $538,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,923.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZO opened at $1,150.07 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $757.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1,186.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,109.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1,093.39. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $22.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.80 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 98.67%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $18.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 65.39 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

