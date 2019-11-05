CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,370,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,750,563,000 after buying an additional 2,198,264 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2,416.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,501,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,665,000 after buying an additional 1,441,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,943,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,362,375,000 after buying an additional 781,260 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth $63,060,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth $57,848,000. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.55.

ED opened at $89.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.52 and a 200-day moving average of $88.60. The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.04. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.29 and a 1-year high of $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 68.52%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

