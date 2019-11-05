Chuy’s (CHUY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Chuy’s to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Chuy’s has set its FY 2019 guidance at $0.93-0.97 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $0.93-0.97 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $113.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect Chuy’s to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $404.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.21. Chuy’s has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $27.46.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Chuy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

