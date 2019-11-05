Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Given a $85.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price objective on Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Church & Dwight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Church & Dwight from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Sunday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Church & Dwight from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.47.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $67.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.10. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $59.64 and a 52-week high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 40.09%.

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell acquired 7,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.32 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,362 shares in the company, valued at $7,942,337.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 37,500 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,704 shares of company stock valued at $621,301 and have sold 90,418 shares valued at $7,198,251. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 45.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 412,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,132,000 after purchasing an additional 129,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 46.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,900,000 after buying an additional 121,871 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.8% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 199,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,548,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 24.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

