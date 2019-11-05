Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 90.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 302,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after acquiring an additional 143,294 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 5.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,368,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,001,000 after acquiring an additional 70,050 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,661,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,718,000 after purchasing an additional 58,934 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 38.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 49,059 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 163.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 29,608 shares during the period. 2.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CHT traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,476. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd has a 52 week low of $33.61 and a 52 week high of $37.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.67.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

