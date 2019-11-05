Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) Given $34.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $34.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Chunghwa Telecom an industry rank of 154 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CHT stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.00. 50,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,521. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day moving average is $35.67. The company has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Chunghwa Telecom has a 12 month low of $33.61 and a 12 month high of $37.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHT. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 116.1% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 30.7% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 186.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

