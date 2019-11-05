Christopher Gerard Sells 350 Shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Stock

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $50,802.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,428.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher Gerard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of Amedisys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.79, for a total transaction of $45,076.50.

On Monday, September 9th, Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of Amedisys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $47,176.50.

Shares of AMED traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.71. The stock had a trading volume of 399,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Amedisys Inc has a 52-week low of $103.76 and a 52-week high of $154.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.71 and its 200 day moving average is $125.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $494.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 286.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,405 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $163,831,000 after purchasing an additional 999,892 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 937.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 988,533 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,018,000 after purchasing an additional 893,253 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 5.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 953,202 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $114,071,000 after purchasing an additional 45,383 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 0.9% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 669,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 502,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,052,000 after purchasing an additional 34,375 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMED. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.20.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

