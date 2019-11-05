Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $680,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB stock opened at $58.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.14 and a 1-year high of $58.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.48.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 26.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Several research firms have weighed in on USB. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $303,581.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,687.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $565,016.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,754 shares in the company, valued at $10,692,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

