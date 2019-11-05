Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys New Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,711,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,271,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205,071 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5,801.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,053,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $396,435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,832,339 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,377,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $315,158,000 after purchasing an additional 246,225 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,121,778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,179,000 after purchasing an additional 139,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,986,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $115,579,000 after purchasing an additional 309,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD stock opened at $36.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of 103.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 3.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.34.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.76.

In other news, Director Nora Denzel sold 31,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $1,088,261.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,906.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $187,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,436.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,717,910 shares of company stock valued at $55,472,995 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.