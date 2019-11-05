Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 1,253 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 84.9% during the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 195,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after acquiring an additional 89,712 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 102,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after acquiring an additional 69,573 shares during the period.

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $53.58 on Tuesday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.32 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.32.

