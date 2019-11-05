Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 759 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REET. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $9,034,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1,988.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 244,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 232,810 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,435,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,273,000 after purchasing an additional 228,243 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,100,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,044,000.

NYSEARCA REET opened at $28.67 on Tuesday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $28.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day moving average is $27.31.

