Chicago Equity Partners LLC Takes $1.10 Million Position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 57,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 88.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 252.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 18.0% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARI opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 50.29, a current ratio of 50.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.74. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.60.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 63.86% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $85.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 9.5%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.18%.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance news, Director Michael Salvati sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $380,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

