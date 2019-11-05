Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 2,890 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC decreased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 221.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.27.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.65 per share, with a total value of $85,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Andrew Loucks bought 18,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.31 per share, for a total transaction of $525,263.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 99,727 shares of company stock worth $2,440,251 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $27.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $31.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average is $28.18.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 57.69%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

