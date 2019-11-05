Chicago Equity Partners LLC Acquires 22,980 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,980 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at about $3,154,000. 19.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPC stock opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $14.83 and a twelve month high of $32.71. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

PPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho raised their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

