Chemours (NYSE:CC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Chemours (NYSE:CC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Chemours had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Chemours updated its FY19 guidance to $2.37-3.08 EPS.

CC stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.78. The stock had a trading volume of 257,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,910. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.21. Chemours has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 17.64%.

In other news, COO Mark Newman purchased 20,000 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $328,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,165.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mary B. Cranston purchased 1,790 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $25,042.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Chemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Argus cut Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.77.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

