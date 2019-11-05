Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.04 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

NYSE:CHGG traded up $4.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.67. The stock had a trading volume of 310,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,772. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.95. Chegg has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 13.22 and a quick ratio of 13.22.

In related news, General Counsel Dave Jr. Borders sold 6,657 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $204,835.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 305,646 shares in the company, valued at $9,404,727.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jenny Brandemuehl sold 50,420 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $2,096,463.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 252,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,482,442.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 637,266 shares of company stock valued at $22,829,233 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chegg from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Chegg from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.79.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

