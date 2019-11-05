Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools and specialty food stores. Its product portfolio includes artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, hormone-free protein, truffles, caviar, and chocolate. It also offers cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut. “

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on CHEF. ValuEngine raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chefs’ Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.16.

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $34.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,915. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.78. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $29.56 and a 52 week high of $42.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $396.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.42 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 44,757 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $1,638,553.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,359,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,766,096.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 413.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 17,741 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 51.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 32,644 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter worth $176,000. BB&T Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 10.7% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.